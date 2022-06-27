IND vs ENG 2022 | We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation for Edgbaston Test, states Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid has said that the Indian team ticked all the boxes they needed to in the four-day practice game versus Leicestershire ahead of the Test fixture against England. Dravid also added that the team needs to get their act together right from the start of the Test.

India are all set to play a Test match against England from July 1 and this one-off Test will be the rescheduled fifth Test match from the series played between both the countries last year. India are leading 2-1 in the series and they have a chance to register a historic Test series win in England. Ahead of the series, India played a four-day practice match against Leicestershire. Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja all scored fifty during the warm-up game.

Head coach Rahul Dravid was satisfied with the team and said that they have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation. He also mentioned that the team needs to get their act together right from the start as they only have a single Test match.

“I think whatever we needed to achieve and whatever boxes we needed to tick in terms of our preparation leading into the Test match on Friday, I think we are very satisfied and happy, we have been able to do that this week,” Dravid said in a video posted by Leicestershire Foxes on Twitter.

“When you have got just one game or one-off game in a series, its not really a lot of time, you’ve got to hit the ground running hard and you’ve got to be able to hopefully get your act together right from the first day of the Test match.”

India will be aiming for a match and series win and register their name in history books.