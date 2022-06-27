ENG vs NZ 2022 | Feels like you are always pushing for win under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, reveals Jack Leach

England have been turned out to be a completely different team than earlier with their mindset and approach in the Test series against New Zealand at home. The team has started a new era under a new captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. England are leading 2-0 in the three-match Test series so far and have an opportunity to register a clean sweep on Monday. They need just 113 runs on the final day of the third Test with eight wickets in hand.