ENG vs NZ 2022 | Feels like you are always pushing for win under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, reveals Jack Leach

Jack Leach has praised the captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum saying that the team always goes for a win in their stint. Leach also added that a lot of decisions were made around negativity as the teams he has played in the past used to give up on the win quite early.
England have been turned out to be a completely different team than earlier with their mindset and approach in the Test series against New Zealand at home. The team has started a new era under a new captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. England are leading 2-0 in the three-match Test series so far and have an opportunity to register a clean sweep on Monday. They need just 113 runs on the final day of the third Test with eight wickets in hand.
Reflecting on the new mindset of the team, Leach has revealed that they always go for a win nowadays.
“You realise teams I have played in, the way I have thought, a lot of decisions are made around negativity. In a lot of four or five-day games you give up on the win quite early but [under Stokes and McCullum] it feels like you are always pushing for that win, so there is never really too bad a situation. It is very special to be a part of it,” Leach said at the end of day 4.
Leach has been in a good form as well picking 10 wickets in the third Test and he will be looking forward to contributing to the team in the upcoming Test fixture against India.
