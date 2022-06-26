Watch | Virat Kohli's outrageous upper-cut against Jasprit Bumrah during practice game

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has looked in good touch during the game as he scored fifty in the second innings of the game. However, what caught everyone's attention on the internet was the way Virat Kohli batted against India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The incident took place on the third ball of the 54th over that Jasprit Bumrah was bowling against Virat Kohli. Bumrah bowled a short-pitched ball to Kohli which came to the batter at shoulder height. Virat Kohli showing his class played an outrageous upper-cut against the pacer and the ball sailed over the third man boundary for a six.