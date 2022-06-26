Watch | Virat Kohli's outrageous upper-cut against Jasprit Bumrah during practice game

Today at 11:09 AM
In Indian cricket, it is a rare moment when Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are up against each other unless it is the IPL. One such moment came when during the practice game in England, Jasprit Bumrah was bowling to Virat Kohli and the former Indian captain played an outrageous upper-cut for six.
The Indian Test squad is in England preparing for the fifth Test match of the series which was carried forward from last year and will begin on July 1. As part of their preparations, the Indian team is playing a practice game against Leicestershire. Players like Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are playing for Leicestershire as part of the practice and to get ready for the upcoming Test match.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has looked in good touch during the game as he scored fifty in the second innings of the game. However, what caught everyone's attention on the internet was the way Virat Kohli batted against India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The incident took place on the third ball of the 54th over that Jasprit Bumrah was bowling against Virat Kohli. Bumrah bowled a short-pitched ball to Kohli which came to the batter at shoulder height. Virat Kohli showing his class played an outrageous upper-cut against the pacer and the ball sailed over the third man boundary for a six.
Virat Kohli scored 67 from 98 balls during his innings which included five boundaries and two sixes.
Kohli upper-cuts Bumrah for a six - great battle. pic.twitter.com/Liq7exq4sb— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 25, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.