Watch | Virat Kohli's heated argument with spectator during practice game

Indian cricket fans are one of the most passionate in the world and they sometimes demand the player's attention during a game. However, one such fan during India's practice match was consistently calling out Kamlesh Nagarkoti for a picture and was schooled by Virat Kohli for his behaviour.
Cricket is one of the most-watched sports in India and fans of the Indian cricket team are spread out across the globe. India is currently playing a practice game against Leicestershire as they prepare for the Test match which begins on July 1 against England. A few of the Indian players are playing for Leicestershire in the game as it gives the team management to have a look at the squad and the kind of form that they are in.
However, an incident happened during the game which seemed to have irked former Indian captain Virat Kohli. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen involved in a heated argument with a fan who came to watch the practice game as he was consistently asking Kamlesh Nagarkoti for a photograph during the game.
Virat Kohli who was seen standing near the balcony schooled the fan for troubling Nagarkoti. In the video, the fan can be heard saying, "I've been continuously asking for a photo. I came here after taking the day off from my office. So, I've been calling Nagarkoti to click a photo with me at least," he said.
To this Virat Kohli responded and said, “He is here to play the match, and not to click photos."
Virat Teaching a lesson to a guy in crowd who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was standing near the Boundary line while fielding in the practise match ❤️— Priyanshu Bhattacharya 🏏 (@im_Priyanshu_B7) June 25, 2022
'aRrOgAnT' uno 🤡@imVkohli 🐐pic.twitter.com/1urDq3jRyq
