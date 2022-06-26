Watch | Joe Root’s outrageous reverse scoop to Neil Wagner in third Test

Today at 10:46 PM
Cricket has been evolving over the years and batters have manufactured inventive shots with the evolution. Joe Root displayed his capacity to score runs in an unorthodox way as he produced a reverse scoop while facing Neil Wagner in the third Test of the red-ball series against New Zealand.
England are playing a three-match Test series against New Zealand and they have been a dominant force in the series so far. The team won the first two matches under the leadership of Ben Stokes and a new head coach Brendon McCullum. They are also in a comfortable position in the third Test and might secure a victory. England are chasing 296 in the second innings and poised on 132/2 at the time of writing.
Joe Root has been in sublime form but one of his shots in the second innings of the third Test was remarkable. Neil Wagner was bowling the 22nd over of the innings and he bowled the last delivery of the over outside off. Joe Root added innovation to his batting technique and played a magnificent reverse scoop. The ball went for a maximum in the third man region and England added six runs to their total.
Joe Root. You are ridiculous.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2022
