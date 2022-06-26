Virat Kohli will come back strong in Test against England, opines Dilip Vengsarkar

Today at 10:09 AM
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar is of the opinion that Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback in the Test match against England. Virat Kohli has struggled to find his form for quite some time but batted well in the second innings of the practice game and scored a fluent fifty.
Virat Kohli's form has been one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket for months now. The former Indian captain has struggled to get a big score under his belt and will want to do so in order to get the monkey off his back. With him being unable to score a century since 2019, the star India batter is under the scanner and will want to do well in the Test match against England.
However, former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar is of the opinion that Virat Kohli will overcome his lean patch in the Test match against England.
"I am sure because he (Kohli) is a world-class player. He's done well and is so fit. He is just not scoring in the T20s but I think he'll come back strong, especially in the Test in England. He and Rohit Sharma, I expect big runs in England," said Dilip Vengsarkar.
Virat Kohli looked in great touch during the practice game between India and Leicestershire. In the first innings of the game, Kohli scored 33 from 69 balls. In the second innings, he scored a sublime fifty (67 from 98) which will do a world of good to his confidence.
