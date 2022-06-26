Reports | Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

Today at 9:24 AM
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for coronavirus in a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday. Rohit Sharma isolated himself in the team hotel after the results came out and BCCI's Twitter handle gave the update regarding the same before Sharma, Ashwin had tested positive.
This is the second case of coronavirus in the Indian camp as prior to Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin had tested positive for the same. The Indian captain opened the batting for India alongside Shubman Gill in the first innings of the match and scored 25 before being sent back to the pavilion by Roman Walker.
Rohit Sharma will be racing against time to recover in time with the Test match scheduled to begin on 1st July. If Rohit does not recover in time India will be without their regular skipper and will have a problem as they will need a new opening partner for Shubman Gill.
UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022
