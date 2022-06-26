Ranji Trophy 2022 | We are extremely emotional from inside, reveals Aditya Shrivastava

Today at 4:25 PM
Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava has revealed that the team members are trying to laugh out their emotions but they are extremely emotional from the inside after winning the maiden title. Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by six wickets in Bangalore to achieve the historic milestone.
It is a day of celebrations for Madhya Pradesh as they have achieved a historic feat in the Ranji Trophy. The team outplayed Mumbai by six wickets in the final of the recent edition to clinch the maiden title. The trio of Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, and Rajat Patidar helped the team win with their batting as all of them scored centuries to give MP a solid first-innings lead. The lead turned out to be decisive as Mumbai were bundled out for 269 in the second innings and the target was completed easily by the winning team.
Expressing the emotions after their maiden title win, captain Aditya Shrivastava said that the players are extremely emotional from inside with the victory and it is a moment of a lifetime for him to lead the state team to Ranji Trophy title.
“Completely ecstatic. Generation kind of time has gone by since MP has won the Ranji Trophy for the first time. It is the moment of a lifetime for me. The emotions are deep, we are trying to laugh it out but we are extremely emotional from the inside. This has been my first year as captain and whatever I know about leading a side is from Chandrakant Sir. I would like to continue this. The stage is going to get to our mind but we have to stick to the process, that is what has got us here and will keep us here. That is the mantra we were speaking about in the meetings too,” Shrivastava stated in the post-match presentation.
Shubham Sharma played a key role in the win as he scored 116 runs from 215 balls. His knock in the middle order helped the team put opposition bowlers in pressure and also helped them take a decisive first-innings lead. He was rewarded with ‘Man of the Match’ for his performance and said that it is a great feelling to win Ranji Trophy for first time.
“Me and the entire team is emotional. First time we have won and it is a great feeling. I learnt a lot from the first innings and Chandrakant sir also spoke to me. I was trying to give my best in every game but fortunately, the best came out in the final,” he stated.
