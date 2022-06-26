Ranji Trophy 2022 | Chandrakant Pandit is the Alex Ferguson of Ranji Trophy, Dinesh Karthik hails MP coach

Today at 5:08 PM
Dinesh Karthik has praised Chandrakant Pandit for coaching Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title and compared him with a renowned football manager Alex Ferguson. Pandit has won three Ranji Trophy titles in the coaching capacity with Mumbai and two with Vidarbha in the past.
Madhya Pradesh clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy title on Sunday. They beat a strong opposition like Mumbai in the final by six wickets. Chandrakant Pandit coached them to the title win adding one more trophy to his coaching tenure. Pandit lost the Ranji Trophy final while leading Madhya Pradesh in 1999 but achieved the feat this time around as a coach.
Pandit has earlier won three titles with Mumbai in the coaching capacity and has also won a couple of trophies with Vidarbha. Considering his success so far in the domestic circuit as a coach various players have praised him for his role and mentorship. Dinesh Karthik is also one of the names to applaud him and has compared Pandit with former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.
Lovely pictures @BCCI— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 26, 2022
Couldn’t be happier for CHANDU sir . Amazing
- Understanding personality traits
- Preparing them accordingly
- Using them tactically to win championships 🏆
ALEX FERGUSON of RANJI trophy #GOAT https://t.co/N7CdX3WU2b
MP won courtesy of a strong first-innings lead as their three players scored centuries. It was a dream win for the team as they beat Mumbai Indians who have won title on more occasions than any other team.
