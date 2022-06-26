Madhya Pradesh wins maiden Ranji Trophy title after defeating Mumbai by six wickets

Madhya Pradesh produced a historical moment in Ranji Trophy as they won the final of the current edition beating Mumbai by six wickets securing the maiden title. The final was played at M.Chinnaswamy stadium and a comfortable first-innings lead helped them clinch the trophy. Mumbai scored 374 in the first innings and Madhya Pradesh answered with a greater total. Madhya Pradesh posted 536 in the first innings courtesy of centuries from Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, and Rajat Patidar. The team took a first-innings lead of 162 runs.

MP then restricted the opposition to 269 in the first innings and they chased the target of 108 runs easily with six wickets in hand. Life came full circle for Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit who failed in the 1998-99 season to lead his team to victory as captain but fulfilled their dream as a coach.

“I missed out when I was captain. Aditya Shrivastava has done it. I was always looking for a challenging job. There are lots of youngsters in the team. I want to develop a cricketing culture in that state. I used to play for MP, and so I knew the culture. When the offer to coach came, I couldn't give it up. Sometimes you feel there is talent, but they need to develop the cricketing culture,” Pandit said after the match.