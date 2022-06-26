IND vs IRE | Every match is important if we want win World Cup, asserts Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya asserted that for India every match is important from here till the T20 world cup if the team wants to win the trophy. The 28-year-old all-rounder has been named captain for the two-match T20I series against Ireland and India will be hoping that they can do well in the upcoming games.

After successfully leading Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in his debut season as captain, Hardik Pandya will want to do well for the Indian team as well. Hardik asserted that every game that the Indian team plays till the world cup is very important if they want to become champions this year.

"It's a challenge mentally, it is easier to say that we are playing against Ireland but playing for India is the biggest pride. If we want to win the World Cup, every match from here is important for us to reach the World Cup final," Hardik Pandya told the press on the eve of the 1st T20I in Dublin.

The all-rounder further talked about how he has told the team to focus on the things that they can do and it does not matter who we are up against.

"We keep the same intensity we generally keep even if we are playing the World Cup or a big series. Again it comes down to mental strength, how better you can get because it's not easy in two matches getting yourself on but at the same time we are playing for India and we have to be on our A-game which we will," he added.