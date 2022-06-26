IND vs ENG 2022 | Need to understand our strengths, states Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of Edgbaston Test

Today at 7:03 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara has said that the team needs to regroup and understand their strengths ahead of the first Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pujara also added that if the team wins the Test and the series in England, it will be one of the best victories for the Indian team.
India are set to take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test starting on July 1st. The match will be the continuation of a five-match Test series between both the teams in September 2021 as the final match was postponed due to Covid-19. It will be a golden opportunity for the Indian team as they can win the series with a win in the fifth Test on Edgbaston. Ahead of the fixture, Cheteshwar Pujara stated that the team needs to understand their strengths.
"It is after a long time. So we just need to regroup. We just need to understand our strengths. The good part for us is we are here early. So there is plenty of time to prepare for all the players," Pujara said in an interview with BCCI.
India have a chance to win to register their first series win in England since 2007. They are currently playing against Leicestershire in a practice match ahead of the Test match. Pujara stated that the team will be looking forward to produce a historic moment by winning the Test.
"I think the most important thing is we have a good bunch of players. We have quality fast bowlers. So the way the guys did in the last four matches here, I am sure they are eager to do the same thing again. If we can win this particular Test and win this series on English soil, I think it will probably be one of the best victories for India. All of us are looking forward to this Test match," he explained.
