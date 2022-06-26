Babar Azam is the best player in the world, states Simon Doull

Today at 11:01 AM
Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull stated that Babar Azam is the best player in the world at the moment. Babar Azam who is also the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team has done exceedingly well in the recent past and has consistently scored runs for his team.
Babar Azam has taken the cricketing world by storm in the way he is batted in the recent past. The Pakistan captain has led his team from the front and has scored runs consistently. The 27-year-old batter has 17 centuries in ODIs from the 89 matches that he has played and averages 59.23 which is terrific. In Test cricket, Babar Azam has impressed as well with 5 centuries to his name alongside 21 half-centuries so far and averages 45.98 from the 40 matches that he has played.
Earlier this year, Babar Azam was also named the ODI player of the year by ICC. Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull stated that Babar Azam is the best player in the world as he has been the standout batter in the recent past.
"Not many could argue that Babar Azam is the best player in the world at the moment. As far as batting in that top order is concerned, he is unbelievable. Joe Root's got an argument for that too. They talk about the big four, at the moment, he's the big one," Simon Doull was quoted as saying while he was commentating during the Test match between England and New Zealand.
