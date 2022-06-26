Babar Azam is the best player in the world, states Simon Doull

Babar Azam has taken the cricketing world by storm in the way he is batted in the recent past. The Pakistan captain has led his team from the front and has scored runs consistently. The 27-year-old batter has 17 centuries in ODIs from the 89 matches that he has played and averages 59.23 which is terrific. In Test cricket, Babar Azam has impressed as well with 5 centuries to his name alongside 21 half-centuries so far and averages 45.98 from the 40 matches that he has played.