Would be unfair if Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get enough opportunities, opines Danish Kaneria

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most prolific batters in the T20 format of the game. Kumar's consistent performances in the IPL helped him break into the Indian team and since then he has done well for the country. The batter has been one of India's mainstays in T20Is as he provides stability in the middle-order and has the ability to play shots all around the ground. He missed the five-match T20I series against South Africa due to an injury but will now be back in action as he makes his return for the series against Ireland.