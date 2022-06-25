Would be unfair if Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get enough opportunities, opines Danish Kaneria

Today at 9:57 AM
Danish Kaneria is of the opinion that it would be unfair if Suryakumar Yadav does not get enough opportunities at this stage of his career. Suryakumar Yadav missed the five-match T20I series against South Africa after he suffered an injury during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most prolific batters in the T20 format of the game. Kumar's consistent performances in the IPL helped him break into the Indian team and since then he has done well for the country. The batter has been one of India's mainstays in T20Is as he provides stability in the middle-order and has the ability to play shots all around the ground. He missed the five-match T20I series against South Africa due to an injury but will now be back in action as he makes his return for the series against Ireland.
With the competition for a spot in the playing XI growing, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer have always given the team management a selection headache on who should be picked. Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria is of the opinion that it would be unfair if Suryakumar Yadav does not get enough chances with the T20 world cup slated to take place later this year.
“There have been reports indicating that Rahul Dravid believes Shreyas Iyer to be more mature than Suryakumar Yadav. But I don't agree with Dravid's thinking. It would be unfair if Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get enough opportunities at this age. Iyer will have to perform consistently, otherwise, there's no way that he can retain his place in the side,” Danish Kaneria said on his official YouTube channel.
All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav when he takes the field against Ireland.
