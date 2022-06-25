Not going to be easy for Ravindra Jadeja to take his place, believes Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that it will not be easy for Ravindra Jadeja to find his place in the Indian team when it comes to the shortest format of the game because of competition. The all-rounder had a forgettable IPL season as he did not perform well with bat or ball for his IPL franchise CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest all-rounders on the Indian team. The left-arm spinner has been effective with the ball and has improved every year as a batter which can be seen in the results that he has given in the last few years. With the T20 world cup set to take place in Australia later this year, the all-rounder faces some tough competition when it comes to picking the playing XI.

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former India cricketer, believes that Ravindra Jadeja will not have it easy when it comes to taking his place on the side. Manjrekar is of the opinion that the Indian team management might pick Axar Patel over Jadeja.

“Clearly, Dinesh Karthik has shown that he can be a number 6 or 7 as a pure batter. The impact that he is making is phenomenal and we saw that in T20Is against South Africa and also in the IPL. So, it’s not really going to be easy for Jadeja to come in and take his place and India might settle in with somebody like Axar Patel,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

He further added and said with Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the team, he will surely not reduce the headache for the selectors.

“The side now has Hardik Pandya, Karthik batting down the order. Rishabh Pant is also there so it’s not going to be easy for him. But knowing the kind of player Jadeja is, he will be making sure that the headache doesn’t get less for the selectors,” he added.