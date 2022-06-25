IND vs IRE | Rahul Tripathi keeps the scoreboard moving, asserts Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri talked about Rahul Tripathi and asserted that the batter keeps the scoreboard moving when he is at the crease. "When he is there at the crease, the scoreboard is ticking. He doesn't go behind the edged ball. Shot-making ability, the all-round game that he has, he's not overawed by any opposition or by any bowler. He's scoring at a great rate. You know which is tremendous at no.3 because he sets it up beautifully," Ravi Shastri during a conversation with ESPNcricinfo.