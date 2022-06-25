IND vs IRE | Rahul Tripathi keeps the scoreboard moving, asserts Ravi Shastri

Today at 9:20 AM
Ravi Shastri while talking about Rahul Tripathi asserted that the batter has the ability to make sure the scoreboard keeps moving. Rahul Tripathi has been included in the Indian team for the two-match T20I series against Ireland and could also give the batter a chance to make his debut for India.
Rahul Tripathi is one of the most consistent batters in the IPL over the last few years. The right-handed batter did well for his new franchise the Sunrisers Hyderabad as he managed to score 413 runs during IPL 2022. Tripathi's consistent performances led to a lot of chatter around him as fans and many former cricketers believed that he should get a chance to represent the country. The selectors picked him for the Ireland series where the Indian team will play two T20Is.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri talked about Rahul Tripathi and asserted that the batter keeps the scoreboard moving when he is at the crease. "When he is there at the crease, the scoreboard is ticking. He doesn't go behind the edged ball. Shot-making ability, the all-round game that he has, he's not overawed by any opposition or by any bowler. He's scoring at a great rate. You know which is tremendous at no.3 because he sets it up beautifully," Ravi Shastri during a conversation with ESPNcricinfo.
It is still to be seen whether the Indian batter does get a chance to feature in the playing XI when India takes on Ireland during the series.
