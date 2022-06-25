How much will you change the game, questions Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra talked about the new T10 format being introduced in West Indies "The 6ixty" and questioned how much will you change the game. The Caribbean Premier League has launched this and it is supposed to be a quarterly event that will have more involvement of the fans to make it exciting.

The Caribbean Premier League is one of the most entertaining T20 leagues in the world. They recently announced a new format of cricket which will be called the 6ixty which they expect to be more exciting for the fans. They have also introduced a set of new rules which might not give batters as much advantage as they are used to.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra talked about the new league and shared his views on it. The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned the format and asked how much will you change the game?

"Test matches used to be timeless, it was drawn once because a team would have missed their ship. Then came ODI cricket - that also went from 60 to 50 overs, then T20 came and now T10 has come. I mean how much will you change the game, the 6ixty is going to come. It is T10 with a twist," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

He also talked about how in this format you need to only dismiss 6 batters to end an innings which is way different from the regular formats where 10 batters need to be dismissed for a team to be all out.

"Cricket's fundamentals are that a team has 11 players and you need to get 10 players out to get the team all out. They said 10 players are too many for 10 overs, so we will make it shorter, get only six players out and the team is all out. 11 fielders will still be there on the ground, that's what I understand", he added.