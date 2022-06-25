ENG vs NZ | This is the way that I've always been capable of playing, states Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is in fine form and after scoring another hundred against New Zealand stated that this is the way that he is capable of playing. The right-handed batter bailed his team out with a brilliant hundred after Trent Boult had left them reeling at 55 for 6 in the third Test match.

Jonny Bairstow is batting brilliantly in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. The English batter smashed another hundred against the visitors to bail his team out after Trent Boult rattled the English batters and left them reeling at 55/6. The right-handed batter took things in his own hands and made sure he stayed at the crease to rebuild the English innings. At the end of the second day's play, Jonny Bairstow had reached 130 from just 126 balls which shows the kind of form he is in.

After the day's play ended, the batter talked about his performance. He stated that this is the way that he is capable of playing and is more relaxed when he is at the crease.

"This is the way that I've always been capable of playing. I guess it's your personality coming out. It's just a more relaxed me at the crease, I'm not necessarily as tense," he said while addressing the media after the day's play.

He further explained how he has gone back to where he is watching the ball as he did when he was young.

"I've gone back to young Jonny, where I'm watching the ball and seeing the ball. There is sometimes a lot of rubbish spoken about a lot of different things, sometimes it gets into your mind and clutters it. I have to listen to the people that matter to me and right now I am doing that. The most important thing is me being me," he further added.