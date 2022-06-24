Will put across our views in a robust manner if IPL window expands, remarks Ramiz Raja

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has remarked that the IPL window expands more in the future he and his board will raise the issue at IGM. After a blockbuster media right deals for the next five years, the BCCI has hinted there will be a two-and-a-half-month IPL window in the next ICC Future Tours Programme.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be played in a two-and-a-half-month window in the next ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP). Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, recently said in an interview with PTI, that the changes are set to be made largely due to the board's recent blockbuster deals for media rights. However, everyone won't be enjoying that change, and one of them is definitely Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman.

Ramiz, during a press conference in Lahore after the PCB's 69th board of governors (BoG) meet, revealed how the PCB will be in action if the BCCI makes the decision official. He clearly mentioned they will raise the issue at the ICC AGM in July if such an announcement comes in the coming days.

"There hasn't been any announcement on increasing the [IPL] window," Ramiz Raja said during a press conference in Lahore after the PCB's 69th board of governors (BoG) meet.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"I have views on it which we'll raise at the ICC platform in the July meeting."

Further, when talking about his quadrangular T20 Super Series idea, Ramiz said, "My four-nations concept is not yet dead. The media seems to have got the impression that it has been shelved. That's not true. They were bundling rights for World Cup events, so they said if they announced another property, then all investors would start chasing this."

"This would become a new challenge, so they thought it better not to introduce it yet. But this will be the only cricket board that will challenge any platform where it believes Pakistan is being short-changed. When we get this development [of the IPL window expanding] formally, we will put across our views in a robust manner."