WI vs BAN | Bangladesh should focus on doing well in first two hours of second Test, opines Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has stated that the team should perform well in the first two hours of the second Test against West Indies at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium. Shakib further added that there will be pace and bounce on the pitch to be used in second Test but sideways movement might not be there.
Bangladesh are up against West Indies in a multi-format series and they are trailing by 1-0 at the moment. Bangladesh lost the first match by seven wickets after being bundled out on a total of just 103 on the first day. Shakib Al Hasan played an important role with bat while leading the side as he scored half-century in both the innings of the first Test. Ahead of the second Test, Shakib has challenged his teammates to do well in the first two hours of the second Test.
"We can only focus on the first two hours of tomorrow's match and we have to do well at that point of time whether we are bowling or batting and later we can play according to the match situation," Shakib said to reporters ahead of second Test.
“The opening day we will have a better wicket than Antigua to bat. I think there will be pace and bounce but there won't be sideways movement, but until we are playing it is hard to say how the wicket will behave. When we start the innings after 15 to 20 minutes, we can say how the wicket will behave,” he stated.
Bangladesh will look forward to win the second Test and leveling the series before heading into three-match T20I series with the same opposition.
