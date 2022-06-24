WI vs BAN | Bangladesh should focus on doing well in first two hours of second Test, opines Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh are up against West Indies in a multi-format series and they are trailing by 1-0 at the moment. Bangladesh lost the first match by seven wickets after being bundled out on a total of just 103 on the first day. Shakib Al Hasan played an important role with bat while leading the side as he scored half-century in both the innings of the first Test. Ahead of the second Test, Shakib has challenged his teammates to do well in the first two hours of the second Test.