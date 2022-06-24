We know Glenn Maxwell has had some red-ball success, asserts George Bailey

Today at 11:21 AM
George Bailey talked about Glenn Maxwell and asserts that Glenn Maxwell has had some success in red-ball cricket for Australia. The Australian star all-rounder has been picked for the Test series against Sri Lanka for the first time since 2017 after Travis Head was ruled out of the series.
For the first time since 2017, Glenn Maxwell has made his return to red-ball cricket for Australia. The all-rounder has been picked for the Test series against Sri Lanka as a replacement for left-handed batter Travis Head who injured his hamstring during the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.
Although Glenn Maxwell has not played any Test cricket for a long time and has been selected ahead of the Australia A players, George Bailey feels that the all-rounder can do well in these conditions. The chairman of selectors for Australian cricket asserted that Maxwell has had some red-ball success.
"We know Glenn has had some red-ball success in these types of conditions and we're looking forward to him getting back and playing a good block of cricket through the T20s and one-day cricket. If he shoots the lights out or anyone else does particularly well, there's always going to be opportunities," said George Bailey to the media.
It will be interesting to see how Glenn Maxwell performs in the upcoming Test series if he gets a chance.
