We know Glenn Maxwell has had some red-ball success, asserts George Bailey

For the first time since 2017, Glenn Maxwell has made his return to red-ball cricket for Australia. The all-rounder has been picked for the Test series against Sri Lanka as a replacement for left-handed batter Travis Head who injured his hamstring during the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Although Glenn Maxwell has not played any Test cricket for a long time and has been selected ahead of the Australia A players, George Bailey feels that the all-rounder can do well in these conditions. The chairman of selectors for Australian cricket asserted that Maxwell has had some red-ball success.

"We know Glenn has had some red-ball success in these types of conditions and we're looking forward to him getting back and playing a good block of cricket through the T20s and one-day cricket. If he shoots the lights out or anyone else does particularly well, there's always going to be opportunities," said George Bailey to the media.