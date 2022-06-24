WATCH | Virat Kohli baffled after on-field umpire's confusing decision

The Indian team is in England preparing for the final Test match from last year's Test series which they lead 2-1. As India looks to get ready for the series, they are involved in a practice match against Leicestershire and after winning the toss opted to bat. Rishabh Pant , Jasprit Bumrah , Cheteshwar Pujara and Prasidh Krishna are part of the team that is up against Rohit Sharma 's men.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against Leicestershire. The opening duo of Gill and Sharma stitched a partnership of 35 after which Gill was dismissed for 21. Rohit Sharma's stay at the crease was also cut short and was dismissed for 25 leaving India with a shaky start. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli walked out at number 4 and looked solid as he smashed a boundary to open his account. The right-handed batter showed a lot of patience as he made sure he spent some time on the crease as the ball was moving a bit. During Kohli's innings of 33, the swashbuckling batter smashed four boundaries and a six.

But, what happened next left Virat Kohli baffled. It was the third ball of the 40th over from Roman Walker which shaped slightly away from Kohli and as it passed Kohli's bat, the bowler and the fielders went up in appeal. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger for a long time but in the end gave Kohli out leaving many including the star batter confused. Virat Kohli went up to the umpire and had a chat with him before walking away from the field. The scorecard showed that Virat Kohli was given out LBW.