WATCH | N Jagadeesan does obscene finger gesture to Baba Aparajith after getting 'mankaded', apologises later

Cricketers are often involved in a heated exchange of words during a live match on camera which generates a lot of attraction. One such incident took place on Thursday during a fixture in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League when N Jagadeesan did an obscene finger gesture to Baba Aparajith.
The sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) got underway on Thursday with a fixture between defending champions Chennai Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings. The Royal Kings won the contest via Super Over as they chased 10 runs in five balls.
However, beyond that Super Over, there was something dramatic that happened in the field which generated more attractions. During the fourth over of the Super Giles, bowled by Baba Aparajith, Narayan Jagadeesan did an indecent gesture with his finger. The veteran Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter, who also represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, did that after getting mankaded by Baba Aparajith at the non-strikers' end. He got off to an electrifying start, scoring 25 runs off 15 balls before he was dismissed.
The TNPL official handle shared the video of Jagadeesan being mankaded on social media, albeit they removed the gesture he made. However, recently Jagadeesan apologised for his on-field behaviour with a brief note shared by himself on social media.
Here's the video:
இன்னும் என்னென்ன interesting moments காத்துட்டு இருக்கோ!
