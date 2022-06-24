WATCH | N Jagadeesan does obscene finger gesture to Baba Aparajith after getting 'mankaded', apologises later

However, beyond that Super Over, there was something dramatic that happened in the field which generated more attractions. During the fourth over of the Super Giles, bowled by Baba Aparajith, Narayan Jagadeesan did an indecent gesture with his finger. The veteran Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter, who also represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, did that after getting mankaded by Baba Aparajith at the non-strikers' end. He got off to an electrifying start, scoring 25 runs off 15 balls before he was dismissed.