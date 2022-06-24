WATCH | Mohammed Shami jumps on Cheteshwar Pujara after cleaning him up in India's warm-up match

Today at 6:48 PM
During warm-up matches, cricketers often see sharing their bond and friendship with each other. But at Grace Road during India's game against Leicestershire, Mohammed Shami and Cheteshwar Pujara -- two of India's Test warhorses -- represented different teams, which made things even more interesting.
During ongoing India's warm-up fixture against Leicestershire on Friday, Mohammed Shami forced Cheteshwar Pujara into a played-on. With that, the veteran Indian batter departed without scoring after facing six balls. But then, a heartwarming moment was seen on the field, and the clip of that scene went viral on social media in no time.
Shami, after outfoxing Pujara, went on to celebrate the wicket with the batter. First, he jumped on Pujara's back and then hugged him to complete the warm send-off. Pujara, despite making little impact, was seen smiling after Shami's gesture as well, which led to smiles on all Indian fans' faces.
The Indian players then went on to Shami to congratulate the prized wicket.
The official Twitter handle of Leicestershire shared the full video of Pujara's dismissal, where Shami was seen jumping on him.
Notably, Pujara, along with three other Indians -- Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna -- have been representing Leicestershire. By the time of writing, they reached 155/6 in response to India's 246/8 declared.
☝️ | 𝐏𝐮𝐣𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐛 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐢.— Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 24, 2022
A second wicket for Shami. He dismisses his @BCCI teammate, as Pujara drags on.
Evison joins Kimber (28*).
🦊 LEI 34/2
𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/APL4n65NFa 👈
🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ANf2NfhUAy
