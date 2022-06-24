WATCH | Henry Nicholls 'pays homage' to Andrew Symonds with freak dismissal

New Zealand are in a good position but their innings on the first day produced one of the most bizarre moments in cricket history. After the team lost four wickets on 83 runs, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell were building a partnership. Jack Leach came to bowl the 56th over of the innings and Nicholls tried to play an attacking shot by coming down the track on the second ball. He almost succeeded playing it at long-on but the ball ricocheted from Daryl Mitchell’s bat who was standing at the non-striker’s end. The deflection was caught easily by Alex Lees.