WATCH | Henry Nicholls 'pays homage' to Andrew Symonds with freak dismissal

Today at 10:08 AM
A batter getting dismissed due to his shot deflecting from non-striker’s bat is a rare sight but Andrew Symonds has been caught in that manner in the past. Henry Nicholls got unlucky as he replicated the dismissal as his shot was caught by a fielder after a deflection from non-striker’s bat.
England have dominated most part of the Test series against New Zealand but the third match is in balance at the end of the first day. New Zealand are poised on 225/5 courtesy of a half-century from Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell scored unbeaten 78 runs and Tom Blundell is supporting him from other end with 45 runs so far.
New Zealand are in a good position but their innings on the first day produced one of the most bizarre moments in cricket history. After the team lost four wickets on 83 runs, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell were building a partnership. Jack Leach came to bowl the 56th over of the innings and Nicholls tried to play an attacking shot by coming down the track on the second ball. He almost succeeded playing it at long-on but the ball ricocheted from Daryl Mitchell’s bat who was standing at the non-striker’s end. The deflection was caught easily by Alex Lees.
The fans were quick to compare the dismissal with Andrew Symonds's wicket in the past. Symonds was also caught out in a similar manner in a game against Sri Lanka as his shot was deflected from Michel Clarke’s bat.
What on earth!? 😅🙈— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2022
Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/AIVHwaRwQv
🏴 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/yb41LrnDr9
