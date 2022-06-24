The match-fixing allegations came from the BCCI, reveals Asad Rauf

Asad Rauf, former cricketer turned ICC umpire, has revealed it was BCCI who levelled match-fixing allegations on him during IPL 2013. Rauf, who was accused of accepting expensive gifts from bookies apart from placing bets in the IPL games, was banned for five years in 2016 by the BCCI.

Asad Rauf, former ICC elite panel umpire, was one of the highly-regarded persons on his job. But now, at present, he runs two shops in Landa Bazar, Lahore. His career went sideways after he was banned for five years by the BCCI for match-fixing allegations during IPL 2013. However, his ban began in 2016, and due to that, it eventually finished his umpiring career.

Rauf was on charge for 170 international games, including 49 Tests, 98 ODIs and 23 T20Is, between 2010 and 2013. But now, in a recent interview with the Pakistani news channel, Paktv.tv, the 66-year-old explained how everything has changed with time.

“I have spent my best time in IPL, apart from these issues that came later on. I had nothing to do with these issues, the allegations came from the BCCI’s side and they took the decision on me themselves," Rauf said in a recent interview with the Pakistani news channel, Paktv.tv.

“I haven’t been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely. I’ve umpired in so many games all my life, there’s no one left to see now."

The BCCI's disciplinary committee found Rauf guilty of corrupt practices and bringing the game into disrepute after he was accused of having accepted expensive gifts from bookies and for his involvement during IPL 2013.