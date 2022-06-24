Sarfaraz Khan gets big scores at a great strike rate, states Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar stated that Sarfaraz Khan gets big scores at a very good strike rate and feels that the batter has it in him to play Test cricket for India. The right-handed batter scored a terrific hundred in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh under pressure.

Sarfaraz Khan has been the talk of the town since the Ranji Trophy season resumed after IPL 2022. The Mumbai batter has performed well throughout the season and his hundred in the final against Madhya Pradesh is being hailed as one of the best knocks. For the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, Sarfaraz Khan has been consistently doing well and is knocking on the doors of the Indian team in the longest format of the game.

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar praised Sarfaraz Khan and stated that the batter has scored big runs at a great strike rate. He feels that the young batter should be a part of the Indian team when it comes to Test cricket.

"Because of the way he bats and you sort of wonder whether he's a potential kind of Test player. But the amount of runs he has got in two seasons; one is right about the daddy hundreds; he gets big scores and it comes very quickly at a great strike rate. Even if there is not a spot readily available as you want to try out the incumbents like Shreyas Iyer has grabbed the opportunity as a Test batter by scoring runs," said Sanjay Manjrekar in a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports while speaking about India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland.

He further added and said that there is no harm in getting Sarfaraz Khan closer to the Test team. As, getting him the mix will send a message about Ranji Trophy cricket.

"There's absolutely no harm in getting Sarfaraz Khan closer to the Indian Test squad because when somebody performs this heavily at the Ranji Trophy level. It's also to send a strong message that we care about Ranji Trophy cricket; you care about first-class cricket and when you recognise performances of Ranji Trophy cricket and reward players with inclusion at the Test level, the international level, then you elevate the importance of Ranji Trophy cricket. He is very deserving to coming very close of Test squad selection," concluded Manjrekar.