Rohit Sharma should enjoy the game in order to succeed, says Kapil Dev

After playing a five-match T20I series against South Africa, India are all set to tour England. The tour starts with rescheduled Test against England and Rohit Sharma will be back in his captaincy duties. Rohit will play a key role with his bat but his form might be an issue of concern for the team. Mumbai Indians capped off a disappointing campaign in the IPL 2022 under Rohit’s leadership and his batting was also one of the reasons behind the team’s failure.