Rohit Sharma should enjoy the game in order to succeed, says Kapil Dev

Today at 8:36 AM
Kapil Dev has stated that it is important for Rohit Sharma to enjoy his game to break out of the lean patch he is going through at the moment ahead of the rescheduled Test against England. Kapil further added that how Rohit feels on the field is very important and he should be in a positive mindset.
After playing a five-match T20I series against South Africa, India are all set to tour England. The tour starts with rescheduled Test against England and Rohit Sharma will be back in his captaincy duties. Rohit will play a key role with his bat but his form might be an issue of concern for the team. Mumbai Indians capped off a disappointing campaign in the IPL 2022 under Rohit’s leadership and his batting was also one of the reasons behind the team’s failure.
Reflecting on Rohit’s form, Kapil Dev has said that he should enjoy his game and be in a positive mindset to score consistently. Kapil also added that he should have played the home series against South Africa.
“Players like Rohit and Virat (Kohli) should enjoy the game. How they feel is very important (for their performances). It’s hard to know today who has been rested or asked to be rested. Only selectors will know about this," Kapil said on UnCut.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
“The player (Rohit) is brilliant, no question about that. But if you don’t score a fifty in 14 matches, questions will be raised, be it Gary Sobers, Don Bradman, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar or Viv Richards. Only Rohit can answer what’s happening. Is it too much (cricket) or has he stopped enjoying it?.”
India will have an opportunity to register a historic win in the Test series against England starting from July 1.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.