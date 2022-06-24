Reports | Sarfaraz Khan to be selected in the Indian Test squad for Bangladesh series

Today at 11:22 AM
According to a report by the Times of India, Sarfaraz Khan is set to be picked in the Indian team for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in November. Sarfaraz has reaped rewards for consistently performing and accumulating more than 900 runs from the last two seasons in Ranji Trophy.
According to a report by TOI, Sarfaraz is likely to be picked for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in November.
"It's impossible to overlook him now. His performances are speaking about his huge ability, and putting pressure on many in the Indian team. He will be a certainty when the selectors pick the Indian team for the Bangladesh Test series. He did well for India A last year in South Arica and he's an excellent fielder," a reliable source in the BCCI told TOI.
Sarfaraz has been knocking the doors of the national team with his recent exploits in first-class cricket. Also, his century against Madhya Pradesh in the first innings was the lowest score out of his eight first-class tons.
