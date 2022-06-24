Reports | Sarfaraz Khan to be selected in the Indian Test squad for Bangladesh series

As per a report by TOI, Sarfaraz Khan will be rewarded for his recent exploits in Ranji Trophy with a spot in the Indian team for Test series against Bangladesh. He has been a prolific run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy for the last two seasons and has been the talk of the town after his extraordinary season in 2022. Sarfaraz has played a key role while playing for Mumbai so far plundering more than 900 runs. He scored his fourth century of the season in the first innings of the final against Madhya Pradesh scoring 134 runs. The right-hander is the leading run-scorer with 937 runs from six matches at 133.85. In the last season, Sarfaraz scored 928 runs at 154.66 with three centuries.