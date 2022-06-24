sport iconCricket

    More Options

    No example of the way they are currently playing cricket, Rashid Latif lauds Pakistan national squad

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rashid Latif is of the opinion that Pakistan are playing best cricket at the moment

    Twitter

    No example of the way they are currently playing cricket, Rashid Latif lauds Pakistan national squad

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:43 AM

    Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has stated that no other team is playing as good cricket as the Pakistan cricket team at the moment. Latif further added that players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan are rated highly by ICC and these players make them strong.

    Pakistan recently registered a clean sweep over West Indies in ODI series while their arch-rivals India played a draw in the T20I series against South Africa. Both the teams play a very less amount of cricket against each other but Asia Cup 2022 will provide an opportunity for spectators to witness this special contest. 

    The Asia Cup will probably take place from August to September this year. India, Pakistan and Pakistan are the strong sides in the tournament and both of them would want to win the trophy. Rashid Latif is of the opinion that India is a good team but there is no match to the way Pakistan has been playing currently in international cricket. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    "India is no doubt a good team, but there’s no example of the way Pakistan is currently playing cricket. Pakistan has players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan who are currently named as the best players by the ICC," Latif was quoted as saying in Cricket Pakistan.

    "No doubt other teams are also competitive but the main competition in Asia Cup 2022 would be between India and Pakistan.”

    Pakistan won against India in the last game between these two sides in T20 World Cup 2021 by 10 wickets at Dubai International Stadium.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down