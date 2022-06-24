IRE vs IND 2022 | Hardik Pandya will motivate others nicely, claims WV Raman

Today at 4:58 PM
WV Raman has heaped praise on Hardik Pandya, saying the Indian star all-rounder will be motivating his teammates when he takes the field against Ireland for the upcoming T20I series. The former Indian Women's head coach has also remarked Hardik can be incredible when he regains his confidence.
Ever since his return to cricket in IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya has been taking the limelight from everyone more often than not. The star all-rounder did an unthinkable by leading Gujarat Titans to win the lucrative cash-rich league in their debut season, that too on his first assignment as captain at any level. His batting and bowling contributions, along with his on-field decision-making, were equally impressive.
Riding on a successful IPL campaign, Hardik has been chosen as India's captain for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland, taking place in Dublin on June 26 and 28 respectively. WV Raman, the former India women's team head coach, believes the Titans skipper will be the 'excitement of the series' and he will keep motivating the others.
“There will be excitement in this series because Hardik Pandya is becoming the new captain of the Indian team. The way he captained an IPL team raises everyone’s expectations. His habit of taking responsibility was the best thing I found in the IPL. The expectation is that he will continue in the same way, will motivate everyone nicely,” Raman said while speaking to News24 Sports.
Further, Raman highlighted Hardik's all-round ability which can be more valuable than anything else, remarking: “The second thing is that Hardik Pandya is a good all-rounder, he has started bowling again, so this will give the team good balance when we go to the World Cup. Once his confidence increases in the bowling, Hardik Pandya becomes an extremely important member of the team."
