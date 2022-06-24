Expect Deepak Hooda to get a look in, opines Sanjay Manjrekar

Deepak Hooda has been in the scheme of things of the Indian team for quite some time but hasn't got much game time. During the series five-match T20I series against South Africa, the right-handed batter did not get to play any match. However, with India touring Ireland for a two-match T20I series, Deepak Hooda might get the chance to feature in the playing XI.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is of the opinion that Deepak Hooda should be in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. Manjrekar feels that Deepak Hooda should get a chance to play during the Ireland series.

“I am expecting him to get a look in this (Ireland) series because I thought we saw the best of Deepak Hooda in this last IPL. He has been around for a long time and you have seen sporadic sort of displays of his work and his ability. The last IPL, he came of age," Sanjay Manjrekar said to a News18 Cricketnext question in a media interaction conducted by Sony Sports Network ahead of the India tour of Ireland.