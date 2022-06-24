AUS vs SL | We are always expecting turning wickets, reveals David Warner

David Warner revealed that his team always expects turning wickets when they play against Sri Lanka and it will be good for his side heading into the Test series. The visitors lost the One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka and will now gear up to play the Test series against them.

Australia was beaten by Sri Lanka in the One Day International series for the first time since 1992. The hosts Sri Lanka triumphed against Australia which came as a shock to the Australian team as they have dominated in this format in Sri Lanka. After being down by 3-1 in the five-match series, Australia will look for a consolation win in the final match.

However, senior opening batter David Warner talked about Australia's loss and even revealed that his side expected turning wickets in Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter feels such wickets will help them prepare for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

“We’re always expecting turning wickets and it’s fantastic preparation for us... it’s great practice leading into the Test series. We actually love that they’re playing on the wickets back-to-back — that’s what we want, we can’t get that practice in the nets – the nets are green," David Warner told reporters.

He further said that now his team know what to expect when they play the Test match in Galle against the hosts.

“For us it’s great practice out in the middle with these dustbowls. It’s going to be exciting for the Test matches in Galle because we know what we’re going to get there,” Warner added.