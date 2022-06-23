Would have had lot of confidence had I bowled against Virat Kohli, remarks Wasim Akram

There have been plenty of cricketers coming out of different generations to showcase talents before becoming the best in their respective departments. Wasim Akram, widely regarded as 'the King of Swing', is one of the who was at his very best in the 80s and 90s, and even in the 2000s. On the other hand, there is Virat Kohli, who was arguably the best batsman across formats in the last decade.