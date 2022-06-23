WATCH | Virat Kohli tries to reprint Joe Root’s bat-balancing trick in England

Today at 8:17 PM
Virat Kohli attempted to do a 'magic trick' done by Joe Root at Grace Road against Leicestershire in India's warm-up fixture on Thursday. Kohli tried to balance his bat like Root did during England's first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand, but unfortunately, it did not work out.
Virat Kohli looked in good touch during India's warm-up fixture against Leicestershire at Grace Road ahead of their postponed fifth Test against England, led by Ben Stokes. He scored 33 off 69 balls, which included a lovely cover drive for four and a classy pull for six before he was undone by Roman Walker, who already took five out of India's first seven wickets.
During his time at the crease, Kohli did something at the non-strikers' end which erupted on social media. He tried to balance his bat, similar to what Joe Root did during England's first Test of the three-match series two weeks ago. Kohli tried twice, but failed on both occasions, while Root got the success in his only attempt.
The video surfaced in no time across different social media. The viewers would have liked it even more had Kohli successfully reprinted Root's magic trick, but it did not happen.
