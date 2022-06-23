WATCH | Sarfaraz Khan does Sidhu Moose Wala signature step after hitting hundred in Ranji Trophy 2021/22 final

After getting his hundred, Sarfaraz brought out the signature step of Punjab's well-known singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29. At Chinnaswamy, where Sarfaraz used to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his initial years in IPL, Sarfaraz smacked his thigh and pointed his finger towards the sky to give him a tribute. It was a nice gesture by him, and fans were delighted at the stadium after watching him do that.