WATCH | Sarfaraz Khan does Sidhu Moose Wala signature step after hitting hundred in Ranji Trophy 2021/22 final

Today at 2:36 PM
Sarfaraz Khan, one of the many promising Indian youngsters around, has stepped up for Mumbai, scoring 134 runs off 243 balls, in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh. After reaching his hundred, he brought out the signature step of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29.
Sarfaraz Khan set the final of the Ranji Trophy 2021/22 on fire on Thursday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The 24-year-old, who has been in impressive form for Mumbai, notched his fourth hundred of the season in the most important contest against Madhya Pradesh. He scored 134 of 243 balls, and riding on that, Mumbai piled 374 in the first innings after opting to bat.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
After getting his hundred, Sarfaraz brought out the signature step of Punjab's well-known singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29. At Chinnaswamy, where Sarfaraz used to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his initial years in IPL, Sarfaraz smacked his thigh and pointed his finger towards the sky to give him a tribute. It was a nice gesture by him, and fans were delighted at the stadium after watching him do that.
Here's the video of Sarfaraz's gesture shared by BCCI Domestic:
💯 for Sarfaraz Khan! 👏 👏— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 23, 2022
His 4⃣th in the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy 2021-22 season. 👍 👍
This has been a superb knock in the all-important summit clash. 👌 👌 #Final | #MPvMUM | @MumbaiCricAssoc
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xwAZ13U3pP pic.twitter.com/gv7mxRRdkV
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, in response, reached to 36/0 by the time of writing.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.