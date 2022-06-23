WATCH | Jos Buttler 'no mercy' six on double-bounce delivery

Today at 10:59 AM
It is an unusual sight in cricket when a bowler bowls a double-bounce delivery and it lands outside the pitch. However, one such incident occurred in the game between England and Netherlands as Jos Buttler smacked a double-bounce delivery from Paul van Meekeren for a humongous six over leg-side.
England won a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands on Wednesday with a clean sweep. England displayed their batting prowess against minnows throughout the series. Jos Buttler was captaining the team in place of injured Eoin Morgan in the third ODI and he played a key role in their victory. Buttler scored 86 not out from 64 balls while chasing a target of 245.
His knock included five sixes but he produced a memorable moment by hitting a maximum on a bizarre delivery. Paul van Meekeren was bowling the 29th over of the innings and he attempted a slower ball but failed to do so and bowled a double-bounce delivery in the attempt. The delivery bounced twice before reaching the batter and it also landed outside the pitch. Buttler showed no mercy on the no ball and tonked it over the square leg for six runs.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SYVCmHr2iD— Sachin (@Sachin72342594) June 22, 2022
