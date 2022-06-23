Rahul Dravid has always been an inspiration for me, states Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara talked about Rahul Dravid and stated that he has always been an inspiration to him and recalled the first time when he met the batting great back in 2007. Pujara has found his way back in the Indian Test team after a string of good performances in domestic and county cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara's return to form will be a huge boost for India ahead of the Test match that the Rohit Sharma-led side is supposed to play against England. The ace batter who was dropped from the team earlier this year did exceptionally well in domestic and county cricket top make it back to the Indian team. Pujara is often compared to Rahul Dravid and the similarities that they have in the way they bat.

Pujara talked stated how Rahul Dravid has been an inspiration for him over the years and he enjoys learning from him. "Rahul Bhai has always been an inspiration for me. When I first met him in 2007, he was leading the India team. He came to Rajkot. That was my first interaction with him as a young kid," Cheteshwar Pujara told BCCI.

He further added that since then, he has always kept in touch with Rahul Dravid.

"After that, I have always been in touch, I have learned so many things from him as a cricketer when I was playing with him and even after he retired and coached India A team, he has always been helpful."

Cheteshwar Pujara also talked about how Rahul Dravid likes to keep things simple and it is always good to learn from him.

"He always keeps simple, he has great ideas about batting, he doesn't complicate things. It's always good to learn from him, it's always good to work with Rahul Bhai. It's a good environment to be in, even when we played here in 2021, when Ravi (Shastri) Bhai was around, the way the guys played (was fantastic)," he added.