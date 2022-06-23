Jos Buttler's tips have helped me, admits Yashasvi Jaiswal

The young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal admitted that Jos Buttler's tips that he got during the IPL have helped him improve as a cricketer. Yashasvi Jaiswal has batted brilliantly during the Ranji Trophy season and scored 78 in the first innings of the final against Madhya Pradesh.

Yashasvi Jaiswal talked about how batting alongside Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the IPL has helped him immensely. The left-handed batter is playing in the final of the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and scored an important 78 during the first innings of the game. Jaiswal has done well in the Ranji Trophy and has three centuries under his belt this season.

The southpaw talked about the advise that Jos Buttler gave him. Jaiswal said, during the IPL, Jos Buttler told him to stay focused and only go for shots in the hour of need and admitted that the senior batter's tips helped him.

“I try to follow his tips, which have helped me. Watch the ball, understand the situation and keep playing good cricketing shots that I follow,” Yashasvi Jaiswal was quoted as saying in a video uploaded on BCCI Domestic's Twitter handle after the end of the first day’s play in the final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a century in the final but seemed content with the way he batted.

“I am happy that I made three centuries. I missed it today, but it is okay,” he stated.