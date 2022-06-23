Indian team might be waiting to unleash Umran Malik at the right opportunity, reckons Dilip Vengsarkar

India recently played out a draw by 2-2 against South Africa in a five-match T20I series. A few youngsters earned an opportunity to be in the national squad and Umran Malik was one of them. Umran impressed everyone in the IPL 2022 with his express pace while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Umran picked 22 wickets in the 14 games and played a key role for SRH in the tournament. Many former cricketers also praised Umran for his performance.