Indian team might be waiting to unleash Umran Malik at the right opportunity, reckons Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar has stated that the Indian team might have been waiting for the right opportunity to unleash Umran Malik after he didn’t get any chance in the recent T20I series against South Africa. Umran earned a place in Indian team courtesy of taking 22 scalps in the IPL 2022 from 14 matches.
India recently played out a draw by 2-2 against South Africa in a five-match T20I series. A few youngsters earned an opportunity to be in the national squad and Umran Malik was one of them. Umran impressed everyone in the IPL 2022 with his express pace while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Umran picked 22 wickets in the 14 games and played a key role for SRH in the tournament. Many former cricketers also praised Umran for his performance.
However, the right-arm pacer didn’t get an opportunity to play in the recently concluded South Africa series. Reflecting on him not playing any game of the series, Dilip Vengsarkar has suggested that the Indian team might be waiting for the right opportunity to unleash him.
"It's not fair for me to comment since I'm not part of the team management. Not playing Umran immediately could be part of team strategy. You never know... May be they are waiting to unleash him at the right opportunity," Dilip Vengsarkar told The Telegraph.
India will now play two T20Is against Ireland and Umran Malik is part of the squad touring for the series. Umran might get his debut on the tour and he will be looking forward to prove his worth.
