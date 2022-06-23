IND vs ENG | Cheteshwar Pujara is an example for any young player who has been dropped, opines Mohammad Kaif

Today at 9:02 AM
Mohammad Kaif has lavished praise on Cheteshwar Pujara saying he has set an example for youngsters by coming back into the Indian side for Test against England after being dropped earlier this year. Kaif also believes that Pujara will play at number three in the red-ball team against England.
India are all set to play the rescheduled Test match against England beginning on July 1. Several senior players are turning to the squad after taking rest from the T20I series against South Africa. The series will also mark the return of Cheteshwar Pujara after being dropped for the Tests against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
Pujara has bounced back in the side with his brilliant exploits in the County Championship. He had four 100-plus scores including two double centuries in five matches. His terrific form earned him a recall to the national side and he will look forward to improve his game while batting in the middle order for India. Mohammad Kaif has opined that Pujara is an example for any young player who has been dropped with the way he turned things around.
"He's an example for any young player who has been dropped and how to make a comeback. Probably, you should go back to Pujara and see what he has done in the last couple of months. He has been a fantastic player for India also. And I think he'll play No. 3 for India," Kaif said to NDTV.
Overall, he piled up 720 runs to force the selectors to consider him for the England Test. Also, Pujara had scored 91 against Mumbai and 64 not out against Goa in the Ranji Trophy. Kaif said that the Indian senior batter has scored plenty of runs in the County Championship and Ranji Trophy setting a example.
"You can learn so much from Pujara. If you get dropped, what do you have to do as a batter? You go back to the county, you go back to Ranji and you score runs and runs and I mean, score tons and tons of runs. He has done that," he explained.
