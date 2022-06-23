Had three opportunities to get hundreds in Pakistan, opines Steve Smith

Australian batter Steve Smith is of the opinion that he had three opportunities to get hundreds in Pakistan during the Test series in March. Australia's star batter has not scored a century since 2021 and during the Test series against Pakistan, he managed to score 226 runs from four innings.

The Australian batter talked about his chances to score centuries during the series against Pakistan. He also added that he feels he could have been a bit more aggressive against spin in Pakistan.

"I probably had three opportunities to get hundreds in Pakistan, I just didn't quite convert them. I feel like my plans were in a pretty decent place, but I could've potentially been a bit more aggressive against the spin over there, and played a few more shots,” Steve Smith was quoted as saying on The Unplayable Podcast.

Smith also talked about the challenge that he faced while playing reverse swing and said that it is one of the toughest things to do.

"But I was also batting at stages where the ball was reversing quite big and I know as a batter coming in next, it's probably the toughest thing to face a reversing ball on those kinds of wickets against some good bowlers in (Shaheen) Afridi and Hasan Ali.”