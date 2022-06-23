Four players including Rishabh Pant to play for Leicestershire against Rohit Sharma led Indian team in warm-up game

Today at 9:25 AM
Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, and Praisdh Krishna will play for Leicestershire in a four-day practice match against India. India are set to play the rescheduled fifth Test against England from July 1 and the warm-up game will help the players prepare for the fixture.
India are set to play the rescheduled fifth Test of the Test series played last year against England from July 1. However, before the game, the visitors will play a four-day practice match against Leicestershire. Four players from the Indian squad namely Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will play for the Leicestershire. England and Wales Cricket Club(ECB) confirmed the development in an official release.
“India superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans,” the England club said in a statement.
“LCCC, BCCI, and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the traveling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness). The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.”
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side in the game and it will also help him adjust to the conditions in England and the match situations.
