Found my rhythm while playing for Saurashtra, reveals Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed that he found his rhythm while playing for Saurashtra during the Ranji Trophy and further added that he knew that he was batting well. The right-handed batter was dropped for the Test series against Sri Lanka but has been brought back for the Test match in England.

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the finest batters in Test cricket and has done well for India over the years. The veteran Indian batter was dropped from the side for the Test series against Sri Lanka after his poor showing with the bat during the South Africa series. Pujara's last Test century was back in 2019 but he did manage to score in the nineties last year against England. During his stint with Sussex, Pujara showed his class as he scored two double centuries for his side and roared back to form.

Following his performances in county cricket, the Indian team management brought him back for the Test match against England. While speaking about his form, Cheteshwar Pujara said that he found his rhythm while playing for Saurashtra.

“The most important thing was playing so many first-class games. I was preparing for this when I was playing back home before I joined Sussex,” said Cheteshwar Pujara in an interview on BCCI.tv.

The right-handed batter said that he knew he had found his rhythm while playing for Saurashtra.

“In the three games I played for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, I found my rhythm, knew that I was batting well. It was about getting a big score and so when I had that in my first game, I knew that everything is back to normal now. (I was) finding my footwork, the back lift was coming along well," he added.

He further added that he wants to just enjoy his cricket and wants to make the most of it.

“After that I just wanted to enjoy my game and contribute to the team’s success. The most important thing is having a good time on the field. I love this game, and enjoy playing cricket, so whenever I am on the field I want to try and make the most of it,” he said.