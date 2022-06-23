Dinesh Karthik has all the shots, asserts Irfan Pathan

Dinesh Karthik is one of the finest batters on the Indian team right now. The veteran wicket-keeper batter did well in the recently concluded series against South Africa which ended in a draw. Since his return, Karthik has been given the role of a finisher which he has played well so far. The veteran wicket-keeper batter garnered praise from all parts of the cricketing world for his performances throughout the IPL which helped him get back into the Indian team.

“You won’t find a player with such a range. See, I’m not comparing him with AB de Villiers in terms of ability, but his range is quite similar to him. He will hit you for sweep, he will go for a switch hit. He has all the shots. When needed, he charges down the track and yes, he does prefer the leg-side. But the way he uses his feet and gets in the line of the ball is brilliant,” Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.