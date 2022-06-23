Dinesh Karthik has all the shots, asserts Irfan Pathan

Today at 9:01 AM
Irfan Pathan praised Dinesh Karthik and asserts that the veteran wicket-keeper batter has all the shots and feels that it will be difficult to find a player like Karthik. Dinesh Karthik's brilliant run in the IPL helped him find his way back into the Indian team for the first time since 2019.
Dinesh Karthik is one of the finest batters on the Indian team right now. The veteran wicket-keeper batter did well in the recently concluded series against South Africa which ended in a draw. Since his return, Karthik has been given the role of a finisher which he has played well so far. The veteran wicket-keeper batter garnered praise from all parts of the cricketing world for his performances throughout the IPL which helped him get back into the Indian team.
Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan was all praise for Dinesh Karthik. Pathan asserted that Karthik can smash bowlers to all parts of the ground as he has all the shots.
“You won’t find a player with such a range. See, I’m not comparing him with AB de Villiers in terms of ability, but his range is quite similar to him. He will hit you for sweep, he will go for a switch hit. He has all the shots. When needed, he charges down the track and yes, he does prefer the leg-side. But the way he uses his feet and gets in the line of the ball is brilliant,” Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.
The way Dinesh Karthik is batting, fans and former cricketers are of the opinion that he will be on the flight to Australia for the T20 world cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.
