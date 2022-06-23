CPL to launch T10 competition ‘The 6ixty' with new exciting rules

Talking about the rules and regulations, there will be a few notable differences in the competition's fixtures from a normal cricket game. Each batting team will have six wickets, rather than ten, and the batting teams can 'unlock' a floating third powerplay over by hitting two sixes in the initial two-over powerplay. Moreover, teams will bowl five consecutive overs from each end, rather than switching ends after each over, and if they fail to bowl their 10 overs within 45 minutes, a fielder will be removed for the final six balls. Last but not the least, fans will be able to vote for a 'mystery free hit' during matches via an app or website.