CPL to launch T10 competition ‘The 6ixty' with new exciting rules

The 10th season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will launch with a T10 tournament named 'The 6ixty', with Chris Gayle being the face of the competition. The inaugural edition, featuring many exciting rules, will take place from August 24 to 28 in St Kitts, just before the upcoming CPL season.
The 6ixty, CPL's new T10 tournament, will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts & Nevis over five days in August, between 24 and 28. It will be staged just ahead of the 10th season of the CPL, and will feature matches between all six men's franchises and the three women's franchises. As per ESPNCricinfo, the squads are expected to be at 85% strength, with Chris Gayle being the brand ambassador of the competition.
Talking about the rules and regulations, there will be a few notable differences in the competition's fixtures from a normal cricket game. Each batting team will have six wickets, rather than ten, and the batting teams can 'unlock' a floating third powerplay over by hitting two sixes in the initial two-over powerplay. Moreover, teams will bowl five consecutive overs from each end, rather than switching ends after each over, and if they fail to bowl their 10 overs within 45 minutes, a fielder will be removed for the final six balls. Last but not the least, fans will be able to vote for a 'mystery free hit' during matches via an app or website.
"The 6ixty, a brand new format that will bring cricket fans closer to the action," Gayle said in a video shared by the competition on social media after screaming 'Bring it on!'
"Six wickets per team and 60 balls per innings. You're against the clock. Bowl too slowly and you lose a fielder. There will be 30 balls from one end and then 30 from the other. Hit two sixes in the first 12 balls, you will unlock a third power play over. Think your team needs extra runs? No problem! Fans will vote for when a mystery ball (free hit) will happen. The games will be played back-to-back with six men's teams and three women's teams fighting it out. It's powerful, it's fast, it's my type of cricket."
