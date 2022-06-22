Yuzvendra Chahal is only Indian consistent wrist-spinner after Anil Kumble, opines Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar has heaped praise on Yuzvendra Chahal, saying the 31-year-old is the only consistent wrist-spinner in the country after Anil Kumble. The former India coach has further mentioned Chahal can be India's trump card in the next T20 World Cup, taking place in Australia later this year.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been re-emerged as India's No. 1 leg-spinner after an impressive IPL 2022 with Rajasthan Royals. The 31-year-old bowled brilliantly in India's recent five-match T20I series against South Africa and has almost secured a place in the squad for their next T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year.

Chahal did not have a memorable T20 World Cup last year in the UAE. Thus, he will be keen to perform in the next edition even more, and with the form he has been in, it is definitely on the cards. Sanjay Bangar, India's former batting coach echoed the same. In fact, Bangar believes Chahal is the only consistent wrist-spinner in India since the great Anil Kumble.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"Yuzvendra Chahal is a player who was missed a lot in the last World Cup. He will definitely emerge as a trump card in Australia and give the Indian team good success. "If any leg-spinner has played consistently for a long time for India, that is Anil Kumble. After Anil Kumble, if any wrist-spinner has played consistently for India or a long time, it is Yuzvendra Chahal," Bangar said on Star Sports.

Further, Bangar highlighted how Chahal changed his seam position to be back to his best.

"He changes his seam position slightly, bowls different-different lines, this has been his strength. He has brought a very good aspect in his game, which is to bowl on wider lines to both right-handers and left-handers. That learning that he has got has come from Chinnaswamy only," Bangar added.