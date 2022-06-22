WATCH | Sarfaraz Ahmed gets outfoxed by his 5-year-old son

Today at 3:53 PM
Cricketers spending quality time with their family and kids is always a heartwarming scene and Sarfaraz Ahmed was involved in one such incident. Sarfaraz’s 5-year-old son Abdullah clean bowled him with an inch-perfect yorker knocking out the crates used as stumps in a street cricket match.
Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been out of the game for a long time. He led Pakistan to a Champions Trophy win in 2017 but was soon criticised for his performances and captaincy after the team exited the 2019 World Cup from the group stages. The cricketer eventually lost his position to Mohammed Rizwan and has been since aiming for a comeback to the national team.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
His son Abdullah has reportedly immense interest in cricket but Sarfaraz had said in an interview that he doesn’t want his son to take up cricket because of the scrutiny and pressure that comes with it. A heart-warming moment between father and son was going viral on the internet as Abdullah clean bowled Sarfaraz. Abdullah nailed a perfect yorker to dismiss his father knocking out the crates used as stumps in the street cricket game.
Shabash Beta Abba ki he wicket he ura di 👏👏🔥 @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/rpvdxcNUVv— Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) June 20, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.