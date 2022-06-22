sport iconCricket

    WATCH | Sarfaraz Ahmed gets outfoxed by his 5-year-old son

    Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan to their title win in 2017 Champions Trophy

    Cricketers spending quality time with their family and kids is always a heartwarming scene and Sarfaraz Ahmed was involved in one such incident. Sarfaraz’s 5-year-old son Abdullah clean bowled him with an inch-perfect yorker knocking out the crates used as stumps in a street cricket match.

    Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been out of the game for a long time. He led Pakistan to a Champions Trophy win in 2017 but was soon criticised for his performances and captaincy after the team exited the 2019 World Cup from the group stages. The cricketer eventually lost his position to Mohammed Rizwan and has been since aiming for a comeback to the national team. 

    His son Abdullah has reportedly immense interest in cricket but Sarfaraz had said in an interview that he doesn’t want his son to take up cricket because of the scrutiny and pressure that comes with it. A heart-warming moment between father and son was going viral on the internet as Abdullah clean bowled Sarfaraz. Abdullah nailed a perfect yorker to dismiss his father knocking out the crates used as stumps in the street cricket game. 

