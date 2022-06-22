WATCH | Carlos Brathwaite concedes five 'penalty' runs after hitting batsman with ball in T20 Blast

During the 13th over of the Derbyshire's innings, Birmingham's Carlos Brathwaite stepped up to bowl. The fourth ball was on a good length, and Wayne Madsen, who was on strike pushed gently towards Brathwaite. However, after completing the follow-up, Brathwaite threw the ball towards stumps in reflex. But Madsen was in front of the wickets and the ball went on to hit him.