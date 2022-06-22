SL vs AUS | Turning wickets are fantastic preparation for Test series against Sri Lanka, reckons David Warner

Sri Lanka won the fourth ODI against Australia by four runs in a low-scoring thriller. With this victory, the team has taken an unbeatable lead of 3-1 in the five-match ODI series. David Warner scored 99 runs for Australia as they were chasing a target of 259 to win. The pitch was assisting spinners and Sri Lanka won courtesy of their brilliant bowling. Reflecting on the match, Warner stated that the turning wickets are helping the team to prepare for the Test series.

"We actually love that they're playing on the wickets back-to-back, that's what we want, we can't get that practice in the nets, the nets are green. For us, it's a great practice out in the middle with these dustbowls. It's going to be exciting for the Test matches in Galle because we know what we're going to get there."

The fifth ODI is scheduled to be played on Friday and the Tests will start next week in Galle. Sri Lanka beat Australia with a clean sweep in 2016 by 3-0 in the Test series as Rangana Herath claimed 28 wickets on the spin-friendly surfaces.

"This is extreme spin, you don't usually see these types of wickets, you only see them here. India is completely different, they're actually good wickets and they turn days three and four. In the subcontinent, one little mistake will cost you. You've got to be 'on' all the time. It's going to be difficult, especially with the heat, but we're looking forward to it,” he explained.